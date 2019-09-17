VCU grad brings unique style to RVA’s growing dance scene

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Every Wednesday night at “Dogtown Dance Theatre,” the studio is filled with those eager to master the newest dance moves.

Many dancers discovered Studio 4 Dance Company through social media. The group, which is headed by Deandra Clarke, has over 14,000 views on their YouTube channel.

Clarke formed the group four years ago, with a focus on catering to the urban music scene in Richmond. In addition to serving as a dance instructor, Clarke also works as a dance agent.

“Let me help everybody get a little money in this game,” Clarke told 8News. “You can still live dance as your passion and not settle for a desk job.”

The Virginia Commonwealth University graduate saw growing opportunities in Richmond. With over 12 years of professional dancing experience, including time working in Los Angeles, Deandra Clarke wanted to offer advice and tips for others trying to land their next gig.

One of those aspiring professional dancers include Allie Ramirez.

“She’s (Clarke) really good at what she’s does! And, it’s helpful for us,” Ramirez said. “For those who want to pursue our passion or for those who want to make it their full time job and career.”

Later this year, Studio 4 Dance Company is hosting the RVA Dance Awards Show this December. Honorees are nominated and later voted on right here in Central Virginia.

For those interested in learning more about the dance agency, click here.