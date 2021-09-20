VCU graduates from COVID years invited to December commencement

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University students who graduated during May 2020, December 2020 and May 2021 missed out on many of the typical graduation celebrations. Some COVID-era students graduated online, others may have graduated outdoors with family members watching from afar or spread out around the Siegel Center.

Due to COVID-19, none of those students were able to attend an in-person university-wide commencement.

The university has now announced that all of those former Rams will be invited back for an in-person commencement in December.

According to a VCU release, the commencement ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11 and will be held at the Siegel Center. All of the graduates from 2020 and early 2021 will be contacted by the University Events and Special Programs Office to register to attend the ceremony.

There will be an opportunity for graduates to take graduation portraits at the Siegel Center the day before and day of commencement.

Before the official ceremony, VCU alumni can also attend a homecoming celebration on Saturday, Nov. 13. VCU will include more details about the event on the homecoming website.

In order to receive details from the alumni office about these events, graduates can update their contact information online.

VCU stated in thee release that the spread of COVID-19 will be monitored leading up to the events.