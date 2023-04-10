RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Health has announced that wearing a facemask will now be optional in almost all VCU Health facilities — with the exception of VCU Medical Center and areas with high-risk patients.

“Wearing a facemask was a key component in the fight against the spread of COVID-19,” a release from VCU Health explains. “At this time, cases of severe illness from the virus are less likely due to widespread availability of vaccines and less severe variants, although patients who are immunocompromised are still at high risk.”

Facemasks will still be compulsory at VCU Medical Center and high-risk patient care areas, including:

When entering a patient’s room in hospitals and clinics

When assessing patients or retrieving them from waiting rooms

When registering, rooming or escorting patients throughout a clinic or facility

Patients or visitors approaching the nursing station

The policy changes are effective immediately according to the VCU Health release. Signs will be posted in areas where masking is required.