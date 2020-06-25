VCU Health breaks down safety measures for surgeries, procedures in new video tours

Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – VCU Health has released two video tours detailing safety measures for anyone needing a surgery or procedure done.

In the videos, Dr. Tamara Lawson, an anesthesiologist for VCU Health guides the viewer through facilities.

The precautions for surgical and non-surgical procedures are similar:

  • All patients will be tested for COVID-19 two to three days before they’re scheduled to go in
  • Masks will be mandatory for all patients, visitors and staff
  • Once inside, patients and visitors will get their temperature taken and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms
  • Increased cleaning has been done in waiting areas and high touch areas like elevators and door knobs
  • Bed-side registration is available for surgeries
  • For non-surgical procedures, appointments have been spaced out and registration can be done over the phone

