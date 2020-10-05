VCU Health extends visiting hours for non-COVID-19 patients

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting today, non-COVID-19 patients at VCU Medical Center can receive more visitors during extended visiting hours.
Visitor hours have been extended Extended visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Adult and pediatric inpatients can receive two adult visitors, and one adult visitor may stay the night for pediatric inpatients.
Finally, the Labor & Delivery and the Mother/Infant Unit allow two adult visitors, and one doula.
You can find more information about VCU Health’s visitor policy online here.
