VCU Health team members kneel in support of black lives

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Team members from VCU Health collectively took a knee against racism and in support of black lives on Friday.

VCU Health posted a photo on their Facebook page showing nurses, doctors, and various medical professionals kneeling in support while holding signs such as, “White Coats for Black Lives.”

The post reads in part: “We stand with them as we recognize the troubles of our past, the need to do more now, and affirm our unwavering commitment to serve all people who rely on us for their health and well-being.”

The post has gotten nearly 660 shares and is one of many medical campuses around the world joining the fight against racial injustice.

