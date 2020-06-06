Breaking News
Body recovered in Appomattox River

VCU Health team members kneel in support of black lives

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VCU Health team members kneel in support of Black Lives Matter to stand against racism.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Team members from VCU Health collectively took a knee against racism and in support of black lives on Friday.

VCU Health posted a photo on their Facebook page showing nurses, doctors, and various medical professionals kneeling in support while holding signs such as, “White Coats for Black Lives.”

The post reads in part: “We stand with them as we recognize the troubles of our past, the need to do more now, and affirm our unwavering commitment to serve all people who rely on us for their health and well-being.”

The post has gotten nearly 660 shares and is one of many medical campuses around the world joining the fight against racial injustice.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events