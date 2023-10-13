RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Weapons screening is scheduled to begin at McGlothin Medical Education Center (MMEC), Sanger Hall and West Hospital on Nov. 1. These are the latest Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Health locations to receive weapon detectors as part of an initiative launched earlier this year.

VCU Health System began installing weapons detectors in August, following a deadly shooting between two employees in May.

“The screening technology has effectively managed high volumes and made implementation relatively seamless,” said Interim Senior Vice President of VCU Health Sciences Marlon Levy in a statement. “While this security measure is non-invasive, fast-moving and similar to what people experience when attending events at entertainment venues and other public facilities, you should plan ahead as it may be a change to your routine.”

In addition to the installation of weapons detectors, VCU Police says they have also:

Reduced the number of entry access points at VCU Medical Center, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU’s Children’s Pavilion and Children’s Tower and the Adult Outpatient Pavilion

Added more areas of badge-controlled access in appropriate areas

Upgraded the emergency management notification system

The locations of MMEC, Sanger Hall and West Hospital were selected for weapons screening because they are physically connected to the medical center.

For more information on the new weapons detection screening stations, visit the VCU Health Sciences website.