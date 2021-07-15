VCU Health updates visitation policy, continues mask enforcement

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Health has updated its visitation policy, allowing some patients to have one visitor and others to have two.

Under most circumstances, adult patients will be allowed up to two visitors per day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For outpatient surgery patients and emergency room patients, VCU Health will only be allowing one guest.

All pediatric patients will be allowed to have two adults with them.

Everyone visiting the hospital must wear a mask and complete a health screening before entering.