RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University has announced that author and interior designer Charlotte Moss is set to deliver the keynote address at its spring commencement this Saturday, May 14.

According to the university, Moss was originally slated to give her speech to the class of 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered all public in-person activities and caused a nationwide shutdown.

“I wrote a speech, and the world blew up. So, then I wrote a different speech,” Moss told the university in a recent interview. Moss has written 11 books and received numerous awards for her work as a designer, including the prestigious New York School of Interior Design’s Centennial Medal and The Royal Oak Foundation’s Timeless Design award.

The VCU commencement will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Greater Richmond Convention Center located on 403 North Third Street. The doors will open for guests starting at 8:30 a.m., and no tickets are required for entry. There will also be a variety of in-person graduation ceremonies at the university’s department, school and college levels.

VCU will stream the event on its website for those who are unable to attend. More details about the graduation ceremony and unit-level events can be found on university’s commencement page.