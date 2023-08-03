RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Security changes are set to come to Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Medical Center months after a shooting in the hospital killed one person, but experts are unsure whether enough is being done to protect patients and staff.

On Wednesday, May 10, a fight between two hospital employees turned deadly when one shot the other, according to the Richmond Police Department. The alleged shooter was later charged with first-degree murder in connection to the incident.

The shooting took place in a stairwell at VCU Medical Center’s North Hospital. That building’s entrance is one of 12 where weapons detectors are set to be installed on Aug. 31. Security consultant Mike Jones said the university may not be acting quickly enough in response to the shooting, which will have taken place nearly four months ago on Aug. 31.

“I won’t say they are a day and a dollar short, but they sure could have moved a lot quicker knowing what they have,” said Jones.

Jones said that with thousands of visitors, patients and family members entering the hospital every day, an incident like the shooting was bound to happen.

“It’s just the fact that it was their unlucky day that two employees happened to get into a dispute,” said Jones.

In addition to the 12 weapons detectors, VCU plans to upgrade or replace its emergency notification system.