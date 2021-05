RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) is changing its mask guidance to be in line with the state’s new mandate.

Fully vaccinated students, faculty and staff no longer have to wear masks anywhere on campus — including indoors.

New mask-wearing guidance for the VCU community is possible because more people are choosing to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19.



— VCU (@VCU) May 18, 2021

According to the university, those who are not fully-vaccinated will still have to wear masks.

Mask are still required at all VCU health locations — no matter a persons vaccination status.