Police on scene of deadly double shooting on E. Broad Street (Photo: Tyler Hall/WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead and a woman has non-life threatening injuries after a double shooting on East Broad Street, according to Richmond Police.

Virginia Commonwealth University initially issued an alert to students and staff for an off-campus shooting at 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

Richmond Police said, around 2:11 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of East Broad St. for the report of gunshots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a man face down and unresponsive with gunshot wounds on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female was also found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Richmond Police Department is attempting to find witnesses as the investigation continues. VCU Police is also assisting.

