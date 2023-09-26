RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) is joining the Hazing Prevention Consortium — a cohort of colleges and universities led by StopHazing — in an effort to stop hazing.

According to an announcement from the university, VCU will join eight other institutions taking part in a three-year program to receive consulting and technical assistance from StopHazing’s research team to systematically eliminate hazing on campus.

“I am thrilled VCU is a member of StopHazing’s Hazing Prevention Consortium,” said Aaron Hart, VCU’s vice president for student affairs. “VCU is dedicated to creating a safer campus for our students, and our participation in this consortium shows we are always dedicated to addressing this issue.”

A spokesperson for the university said VCU’s participation in the Hazing Prevention Consortium was a continuation of efforts against hazing that began with Adam’s Law and the Love Like Adam Foundation. Adam Oakes was a freshman who was killed in 2021 due to alcohol poisoning at a fraternity event. The death was devastating to the community, compelling local leaders to take action.

“My hope is that VCU creates a sustainable hazing prevention program that establishes a culture of anti-hazing and that can be enhanced and revised as new trends emerge in future years,” said VCU Hazing Prevention Coordinator Rachael Tully.