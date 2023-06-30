RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University is making plans to reopen a freshman dorm building in the coming years after it was closed for “elevated mold levels.”

In fall 2021, VCU closed Johnson Hall for the foreseeable future after the school found elevated mold spore counts in the freshman dorm. The closure forced over 400 students to find new housing or cancel their housing contracts completely.

Now, the school is taking the first steps to restore the building.

The university plans for the dorm to be completely renovated, including with new amenities. The renovation will not only address the mold issues in the building, but also several mechanical system and structure issues.

Currently, VCU is requesting for developers to submit proposals for the job.

VCU has not announced a complete timeline for the project, but officials are aiming for a fall 2026 move-in date for students.

8News previously spoke to a student who lived in the hall. She said she had been feeling sick for weeks before the closure.

“I started feeling sick in October,” the student told 8News at the time. “I was getting headaches, I had a sore throat, I was coughing.”

The renovation of Johnson Hall is part of VCU’s six-year improvement plan that the Board of Visitors added last month.

The $70 million needed for the project will come mostly from university and private funds, along with some loans, according to VCU.