RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Massey Cancer Center will be renamed “VCU Massey Comprehensive Care Center” after being recognized as the highest designation issued to cancer centers by the National Cancer Institute.

There are 56 centers designated by the institute as Comprehensive Cancer Centers in the U.S., and the Massey Center is one of two in Virginia, according to the university.

A spokesperson for VCU said the comprehensive status will give patients living in its service area expanded access to cancer screenings and clinical trials providing treatments and more resources for education about cancer risk and prevention.

Further, the status is said to provide care informed by leading experts brought to Massey through recruitment, as well as its training of upcoming physician-scientists, the university said.

The name change comes days before the VCU Massey Comprehensive Carnival, which will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at VCU’s Stuart C. Siegel Center.

Festivities are free and open to the public, with food, carnival games and entertainment for guests to enjoy.