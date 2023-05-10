RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police and the Richmond Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at VCU Medical Center.

Officers with VCU Police responded to VCU Medical Center North Hospital around 12 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving a report that shots had been fired inside.

Richmond Police at the scene of Wednesday morning’s shooting at VCU Medical Center. (Photo: Deanna Allbrittin, 8News)

According to police, a fight between two men resulted in one shooting the other. One man was pronounced dead, and the other was taken into custody.

Officials say no patients were in danger and there was no indication that patients were involved. No other injuries have been reported.

The hospital was put on lockdown but it has since been lifted.

A joint investigation between VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department is ongoing.