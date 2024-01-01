RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Health has proudly reported the first birth of the hospital’s new year.

According to the institution’s Facebook page, the baby boy was born just three minutes after midnight.

“At the end of the day, I was very proud of myself and him [baby] and grateful for the people around me that were giving me positive affirmations,” the baby’s mother, Sithara told VCU Health.

VCU Health congratulated the baby’s parents and shared the following photo of the hospital’s first miracle of 2024.