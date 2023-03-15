RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Men’s Basketball team will face the St. Mary’s Gaels on Friday at 2 p.m. in Albany, New York, on the second day of the 2023 NCAA tournament.

Friday will be the second time the two programs will face off in the NCAA tournament, with Saint Mary’s holding a 1-0 record against VCU after defeating them 85-77 in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

VCU clinched the Atlantic 10 conference title at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday, March 12, defeating Dayton 68-56.

Now, the twelfth-seeded Rams head into the tournament with their best season record since 2012, with 27 wins and seven losses. Head Coach Mike Rhoades is keeping the message simple ahead of Friday’s game.

“It still comes back to the VCU on the front of our jerseys. You get to double-knot your sneakers and play another game with your boys. That’s what we have to simplify it too. Saying, “Hey, you guys want to keep playing in March? Take care of the 40 minutes that we can control,” Rhoades said.

