RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) is pushing ahead with a new landmark building on the corner of Broad Street and Belvidere Street.

CoStar will commit $18 million to the construction of the project, tentatively named the CoStar Center for Arts and Innovation. The new building will consolidate the school’s nationally recognized arts programs under one roof.

The building is expected to be a 213,000-square-foot complex on a one-acre site. It will feature flexible classroom spaces, interdisciplinary performance venues and makerspaces.

“CoStar Group’s strategic partnership – the second-largest corporate commitment in VCU history – will provide a launch pad for generations of VCU innovators, artists, makers and performers,” said Michael Rao, Ph.D., president of VCU and VCU Health. “This collaboration will enrich our students, CoStar Group’s workforce, and the city of Richmond alike.”

The center is expected to open to the public in early 2027.