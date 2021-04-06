VCU offers lifesaving tips after back-to-back shootings leave 2 people dead near Monroe Park campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University is offering reminders to students after two people were shot and killed on Gilmer Street, just one day apart, in a neighborhood just blocks away from the Monroe Park campus.

In a VCU alert, leaders give some key reminders saying there are things students need to be aware of when living in an ‘urban environment’:

Be aware of your surroundings, day and night.

Trust your instincts about a person or situation and adjust your actions accordingly.

Postpone use of distracting devices such as earbuds, headphones and electronic devices until you’re in a safe location.

Avoid physical confrontation, if possible, by walking away and not playing into the situation. Notify police as soon as possible, providing suspect details

If you’re followed or threatened by someone who is walking, cross the street and run in the opposite direction. Stay clear of alleyways and low lit areas. Travel towards highly populated spaces and seek assistance.

Do not make sudden and unexpected moves.

If the suspect claims to have a weapon, never try to force the bluff.

Find a safe location and call the police immediately.

Immediately report suspicious activity to police.

Use the LiveSafe app and send a photo of the suspect, if you can do so safely.

Richmond Police said an adult male was shot and killed in the 400 block of Gilmer Street Monday night. Officers responded just before 8:15 p.m. to find an adult male dead on the sidewalk.

The suspect was last seen running west in the alley between Marshall and Clay streets.

24 hours prior, police were called to the same block of Gilmer Street to investigate a shooting that left another person dead. Police say the suspect is in custody.

Police said it’s too early to know whether or not the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information about the shootings can call Major Crimes Detective Higgins at 804-646-7570.