RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After over three years empty, the storefront on West Grace Street that used to house a small Walmart is back open for business.

According to Virginia Commonwealth University, Ram City Market, located at 912 West Grace Street, had a soft opening in December of 2022 and will have a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The storefront, which is at the bottom of a seven story building owned by VCU, was previously home to a Walmart which was open from April of 2015 to June of 2019 and was vacant from then until December.

Ram City Market has “fresh produce, to-go coffee, ready-to-eat meals, a variety of dry grocery items and more — all at prices competitive with major grocery stores,” according to a release from the university.

In addition to cash, debit and credit, the store will accept RamBucks, swipes and dining dollars — and is applying to accept payments through SNAP as well. The store is being run by Aramark and VCU Dining Services.