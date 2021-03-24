VCU plans to keep tuition rates steady for 2021-22, increase pay for employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the third year in a row, VCU undergraduate students could see no increase in tuition. Graduate students are also expected to see unchanged tuition rates for the upcoming year.

“This has been a year unlike any other with numerous financial challenges directly related to the pandemic,” said Karol Kain Gray, senior vice president and chief financial officer for VCU. “Even so, the university remains financially stable and able to carry out its educational and research mission.”

The VCU administration recommended the 0% increase at a Board of Visitors meeting on Wednesday. Under their proposed budget students would see no tuition changes but there would be a $153 increase in mandatory fees. Another fee change is that students would no longer pay an online fee and instead pay more in technology fees.

At the current rate, in-state undergraduate students taking 15 credits pay $15,028 in tuition and fees while out-of-state undergrads pay $36,366.

“We are very pleased that for the third year in a row, we recommend a zero percent undergraduate tuition increase. Under public notice requirements, we must provide a range of tuition increases,” Gray said. “However, given the economic impact of the pandemic on our students and their families, as well as our focus on affordability and access, we have presented a budget that allows us to freeze undergraduate, graduate and first professional tuition.”

VCU’s proposed budget also includes a 5% average pay increase for faculty and staff. As for adjunct faculty, VCU plans to pay them a $1,200 minimum per credit hour up from a $1,100 minimum.