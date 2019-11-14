VCU plans to track student attendance with new pilot program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University is expected to launch a pilot program called “Ram Attend” that will allow school officials track whether students are in class or skipping out.

Students are not forced to take part in the initiative, according to VCU. They can opt out if they want, but must do it within the next week.

VCU declined 8News’ request for an interview to find out more details but according to the university’s website, the program records students’ attendance once they enter class and log into the school’s Wi-Fi network. VCU site says the method will measure student success.

Many VCU students who spoke with 8News said they hadn’t even heard about it until Thursday and some said they aren’t too happy about the idea.

VCU made changes to many key parts of the method after 8News called the university on Thursday. Most notably, the website used to say students in all Focused Inquiry classes, which are courses many freshmen and sophomores are in, will be tracked. The site now states that just a couple of courses will participate.

While VCU declined an on-camera interview, a spokesperson for the university provided a statement on the pilot program with 8News:

“Thanks for reaching out about the VCU RAM Attend pilot. We are in the initial stages of information sharing with students in Focused Inquiry courses about the goals of our student success initiative which is focused on the importance of classroom attendance in successful learning,” VCU’s Associated Vice President for Public Affairs Mike Porter said in an email Thursday. “We have not yet begun any data analysis so it is too early to speak about the progress of the pilot but here is a link to more information. We will update the FAQ’s as additional questions come in.”

