RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police at Virginia Commonwealth University announced on Friday that they have arrested a suspect for allegedly hitting a student multiple times in the face on campus in August.

On Aug. 19 at approximately 1 a.m., VCU Police officers responded to the 00 block of West Broad Street for a reported assault.

After the officers arrived on scene, the victim — a student at VCU — told them that a person he did not know, now identified as the male suspect, heckled a group of people as he walked past them. According to VCU Police, the victim told the suspect to leave a friend alone, to which the suspect allegedly responded by hitting the victim repeatedly in the face.

Police said the victim sustained serious injuries and temporarily lost consciousness after he was struck by the suspect.

On Oct. 25, VCU Police arrested Greggory Randolph. He has been charged with malicious wounding.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact VCU Police at 804-828-1196.