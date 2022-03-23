RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is asking for help locating a woman they consider to be missing and endangered.

Michelle Walton was dropped off at the emergency room at VCU Health at around 6:30 p.m. on March 21 and left the facility on her own at around 9:30 that night. She was last seen neat the Exxon on the corner of East Broad Street and North 17th Street after midnight on March 22.

Detectives are looking to speak with anyone who has had contact with Walton on the night of March 21 or after. Anyone with information is asked to call VCU Police at 804-828-1196.