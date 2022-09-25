VCU Police say the person pictured stole credit cards from several offices around campus between May and September of 2022. (Photo: VCU Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a theft suspect they say could be connected to five separate incidents around campus.

According to police, the five thefts took place between May and September of 2022, on both the Medical College of Virginia and Monroe Park Campuses. It is believed that the suspect was going into campus buildings and stealing credit cards from unlocked offices before using them at nearby retailers.

VCU Police say the person pictured stole credit cards from several offices around campus between May and September of 2022. (Photo: VCU Police)

The suspect was captured on security camera footage. Anyone who recognizes the suspect of has information related to any of these incidents is asked to call VCU Police at 804-828-1196.