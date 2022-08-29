RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is asking for help from anyone who was at the Switch Pop-up Bar after midnight on Friday, Aug. 19 as they work to identify and locate the suspect of an assault.

According to VCU Police, a student reported that at around 1 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, the suspect heckled a group of people as he walked past them on West Broad Street. The victim, who was part of the group, told the suspect to leave them alone and the suspect struck the victim in the face repeatedly, knocking him out temporarily and injuring him severely.

Photo: VCU Police

Police believe the suspect was captured on security camera footage in front of the Switch Pup-up Bar before and after the incident. The suspect is believed to have been wearing a red baseball cap, black jacket, white shirt, light-colored pants and red or orange shoes. The security camera footage can be seen here.

Anyone who was at the bar on Aug. 19, recognizes the supsect or has information related to the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. All calls made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.