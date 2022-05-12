RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is doing its part to help Ukrainians in need.

Officer Brush of the VCU Police Department is collecting donations for Lift Up Ukraine, a Richmond-based non-profit dedicated to providing aid to Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion.

Donation boxes will be located at the VCU Student Commons, the VCU Police headquarters at 224 East Broad Street and the Larrick Center until Wednesday, May 18.

Wanted items include non-perishable food, thermal underwear, non-aerosol hygiene products, diapers, disposable tableware and first-aid kits. Each box will have a list of desired items as well as QR code for cash donations.

Anyone with questions about the collection can reach Officer Brush by email at brushjd2@vcu.edu.