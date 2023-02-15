RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In response to a recent pedestrian death on campus, the Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is putting a renewed focus on the enforcement of traffic and parking laws and educating pedestrians, drivers and cyclists on the importance of traffic safety near VCU.

According to VCU Police, Richmond drivers pass through the Monroe Park Campus more than one million times throughout any given week. Thousands of cyclists and pedestrians also go through the area on a daily basis, and the campus frequently has construction projects. Because of all these factors, Monroe Park can be challenging for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to navigate safely, and sometimes, lack of safety results in tragedy.

On Jan. 27, VCU student Mahrokh Khan was hit by a car while crossing the street at Laurel and West Main Streets. She later died from her injuries. Less than a week later, another pedestrian was injured after being hit by a commercial vehicle on West Grace and North Harrison Streets.

Following these accidents, VCU Police increased traffic and parking enforcement around campus. Now, police are planning new outreach campaigns to encourage safe behavior from drivers, cyclists and pedestrians in order to decrease accidents.

Planned police outreach efforts include speaking with community members at crosswalks, holding outreach events and handing safety information in VCU’s parking lots. Police have also begun some more creative tactics to spread the message of safety, such as a recent outreach program in which officers dressed as referees blew whistles and threw flags at pedestrians who tried to cross the street without a green light or who tried to walk outside the marked crosswalk.

Credit: Paul Nevadomski/8News

In addition to raising awareness through these campaigns, VCU Police is more closely enforcing consequences for drivers who do not follow speed limits, stop at red lights and stop signs or yield to pedestrians. Police also plan on ticketing and towing illegally parked cars, especially if they are parked in areas that can obstruct pedestrians’ view of crosswalks and the road.

But the consequences for making campus streets unsafe are not exclusive to drivers. Campus police are more strictly ticketing cyclists who do not follow signs or yield to cars and pedestrians, and pedestrians can be ticketed for walking into the roadway when they are not supposed to and causing an accident.

. Credit: Paul Nevadomski/8News

“Everyone plays a role in keeping roads safe,” VCU Police Chief John Venuti said. “Losing a student was deeply upsetting. It’s extremely important that everyone really reconsider their daily travel habits. We all have a responsibility to slow down and take those extra seconds or minutes to get to our destination safely.”

More police outreach events are planned for the remainder of the spring semester. VCU officials are also routinely working with city officials, Richmond Police and Virginia State Police to address ongoing traffic concerns.