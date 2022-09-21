RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department will be handing out free whistles on campus with the hopes that more active bystanders will help to prevent street harassment.

The ‘Whistles Against Street Harassment’ or WASP initiative was created alongside the Grace E. Harris Leadership Institute, after a recent VCU Police annual safety survey found that 25% of students, faculty and staff named street harassment as one of their top concerns.

The initiative hopes the whistles will empower community members to stop street harassment.

The free whistles will be available across several campus locations starting Sept. 20.

Whistle Pick-Up Locations