RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University has released a statement in response to the shooting on the University of Virginia’s campus Sunday night.

VCU posted a tweet saying they have offered assistance to the UVA community, as well as students and faculty at VCU. The school also announced that VCU Police will have an increased presence on campus in response to the shooting.

Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, three people were killed and two were taken to a hospital after a shooting on Culbreth Road in the heart of UVA’s campus. Students and staff on campus were ordered to shelter in place until around 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the University of Virginia.

The suspect of the shooting is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who is still at large and has ties to the Richmond area having attended Varina High School in Henrico and Petersburg High School.

VCU President Michael Rao released a statement in response to the shooting: