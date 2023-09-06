RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating four people who they say tried to steal a car parked on South Adams Street.

According to VCU Police, a driver parked their vehicle on the 100 block of South Adams Street on Aug. 26. When they came back to it later that evening, they found one of their vehicle’s rear windows shattered, as well as its steering column damaged with wires exposed.

Police reviewed VCU security camera footage and identified four suspects, who they say were last seen walking west on East Main Street. Police believe the attempted theft took place at around 9:05 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Anyone who recognizes the people pictured is asked to call VCU Police at 804-828-1196.