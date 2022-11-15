RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a driver who hit a student with their truck on the corner of West Main Street and North Belvidere Street before driving away.

According to VCU Police, at around 10:24 a.m. on Oct. 22, a VCU student heading west on West Main Street was trying to cross North Belvidere Street when they were hit in the face by the side mirror of a dark grey four-door Toyota Tundra with an open-end trailer.

The driver briefly slowed down but continued heading north on North Belvidere Street. Police have not been able to find the truck or identify its driver.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information about the driver or truck is asked to call VCU Police at 804-828-1196.