RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two suspects in a carjacking that took place on the university’s medical campus.

According to police, officers from VCU Police and Richmond Police were made aware of a robbery and carjacking in the D Deck at 515 North 13th Street just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The victim told police that he had parked his car in the deck and was walking towards an elevator when he heard two people calling for help. When he stopped to check on them, they assaulted him before taking his car keys and other belongings and drove away in a green 2015 Lexus ES 350 with Virginia tags UHG-4188.

Police believe the suspects were involved in a car accident on Interstate 95 near the East Broad Street exit and ran away from the car towards the parking deck where they then committed the assault and robbery.

The suspects were captured by security cameras as they went into the parking deck, the video can be seen here. Anyone who recognizes them or has information related to this incident is asked to call VCU Police at 804-828-1196.