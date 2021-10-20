VCU Police looking for missing 72-year-old Warsaw man

Lorenzo Lane, 72, of Warsaw, was last seen on Virginia Commonwealth University’s MCV Campus just before 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 19. He was captured on camera walking across East Broad Street towards downtown. (Photo: VCU Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Police Department announced it is looking for a missing man who is not associated with the college, but was last seen on its MCV Campus.

Lorenzo Lane, 72, of Warsaw, was last seen on Virginia Commonwealth University’s MCV Campus just before 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 19. He was captured on camera walking across East Broad Street towards downtown.

Lane was last seen wearing a dark blue plaid shirt and khaki pants. Below is a photo of Lane:

The family told VCU police he was expected to be there but did not return home that night. Police are considering Lane to be both missing and endangered.

Anyone who sees Lane is asked to call VCU Police at 804-828-1234. Anyone with information about the missing man’s most recent location can contact Det. Lee Olds at 804-382-2719 or by emailing oldskl@vcu.edu.

