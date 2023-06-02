RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man wanted in connection to an incident that took place on campus in May.

According to police, at around 7 a.m. on May 28, an unknown person took a wallet from a vehicle parked in the Broad and Belvidere Parking Deck. Later, a credit card taken from the wallet was used at a store on West Hill Street.

Photo: VCU Police

Photo: VCU Police

VCU Police is asking for help identifying and locating the person pictured, who they say is a person of interest. Anyone who recognizes them or has information related to this incident is asked to call VCU Police at 804-828-1196.