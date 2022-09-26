According to VCU Police, the man pictured is wanted for a robbery that took place on campus on the afternoon of Sept. 23. (Photo: VCU Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department are asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a robbery that took place on campus.

According to VCU Police, the robbery took place on the afternoon of Sept. 23 on the 700 block of West Main Street. The victim reported being approached by a man who tried to take their bag. When the victim resisted, the man took out a magazine from a firearm before taking the bag.





The suspect was captured on security cameras around campus on the day of the robbery. Anyone who recognizes him or has information related to this incident is asked to call VCU Police at 804-828-1196.