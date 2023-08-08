RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two suspects entered two VCU Health buildings in downtown Richmond and stole multiple wallets and charge cards, then used the stolen cards at stores in Henrico County, according to the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police Department.

Six people reported to VCU Police that their credit and debit cards and government-issued identification cards were missing. Police said the reported debit and credit cards had attempted, or fraudulent charges made on the same day.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people in connection to the stolen cards. Security cameras

Suspect that allegedly stole patron’s credit, debit and/or identification cards from two Virginia Commonwealth University Health buildings (Photo: VCU Police)

Security camera footage from a store in the Shops at White Oak Village shows the suspects using the stolen cards to purchase items. Police said both suspects have tattoos visible in the footage, which appear on both of the above images.

One of the suspects is described by police as wearing a black headband, black face mask and black short-sleeve and long-sleeve shirts. The suspect has a tattoo at the wrist/thumb area of the right hand.

The other suspect is described by police as wearing a red or pink baseball cap, a black face mask, a short-sleeve black shirt and a long white-sleeve shirt, a tan purse and dark-colored pants. The suspect has a tattoo of the number “619” behind their right ear.

Anyone who may know the identity of the suspects is asked to contact VCU Police at 804-828-1196.