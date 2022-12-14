RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department has released security camera footage of someone who they say is the suspect of a robbery that took place in front of one of the school’s residence halls.

According to VCU Police, the robbery happened just after 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 23 in front of GRC Residence Hall, which is located on the 700 block of West Main Street.

Police said the suspect approached the victim and attempted to take the bag off their shoulder. When the victim resisted, the suspect displayed a magazine from a firearm and took the bag.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket, stone-washed jeans and red and white shoes. VCU Police has released security camera footage taken of the suspect as he walked down West Main Street. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call VCU Police at 804-828-1196.