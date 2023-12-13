RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police Department has released a revised version of this year’s crime report after discovering some of the data had been significantly undercounted.

The 2023 edition of VCU’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report was first published on Sept. 29, however, the revisions show that the data for several crime categories — including rape, fondling, dating violence and stalking — were inaccurate.

“After the report was published on September 29, VCU’s Title IX Office discovered data submitted by the office was not included in the 2023 report,” said VCU Police Chief John Venuti in a statement. “VCU Police is following Clery Act guidelines for correcting and re-publishing the reports.”

According to the revised report, there were 20 instances of rape on the Monroe Park campus in 2022. The original report indicated there had only been three on-campus incidents but that number has since been updated to 19.

There were also two reported instances of rape on the MCV campus and one on the VCU Inova campus in 2022.

The number of rape cases in 2022 more than tripled those from the year before when there were a total of six cases on the Monroe Park campus, only three of which occurred at residential facilities. In 2020, there were five reported cases.

In addition to an increase in reported rapes, there was an increase in reported fondling incidents from 11 in 2021 to 19 in 2022. The original report showed there were three cases of on-campus fondling which has since been changed to 11.

Dating violence incidents increased marginally from 11 to 12 in 2023. The original report indicated there were two cases of on-campus dating violence which has since been changed to seven.

Stalking incidents reportedly decreased slightly from 21 in 2021 to 15 in 2022. In the original report, only three on-campus stalking incidents were reported but that number has since been updated to nine.

“VCU Police are implementing new internal measures to ensure data integrity, including quarterly meetings with campus partners to review the data and resolve discrepancies,” Venuti said. “We apologize sincerely for the unintentional errors that occurred.”

The full revised report for 2023 with all listed changes can be read on the VCU Police website.