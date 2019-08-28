VCU Police searching for ‘persons of interest’ in alleged Snapchat sexual assault video

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Police is investigating after receiving multiple reports of a sexual assault that was recorded and posted to Snapchat this past weekend.

According to VCU Police, they believe the assault happened either on Saturday night on Aug. 24 or early morning Sunday, Aug. 25.

The VCU student body reacted to the sexual assault on social media — criticizing VCU Police for not being able to do much since they could not determine the location of the assault. One tweet said the victim was a ‘girl that goes to VCU.’

VCU Police are actively investigating this report. If you have information about the incident, please call us at (804) 828-1196 or use the LiveSafe app. — VCU Police (@VCUPD) August 26, 2019

VCU Police stated that they started investigating the incident as soon as it was reported but they are still don’t know where the assault happened.

Police said they received reports saying the two suspects were asking VCU students about parties downtown.

Using cameras, VCU Police were able to capture two men walking from Oregon Hill onto VCU campus and walking along VCU’s Gladding Residence Center on the corner of Laurel and West Main Streets in the early hours of Aug. 25.

Police do not know if the individuals are VCU students.

VCU Police is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Students or community members who were downtown on Saturday night or early Sunday morning may have seen them walking on or near VCU’s campuses, may have seen or met them at a party, restaurant or store or may know them personally. Any amount of information you can provide about their identities and whereabouts this weekend will help our investigation.” VCU Interim Chief of Police Mike O’Berry

You can reach VCU Police 24/7 by calling (804) 828-1234 or by sending in tips on the LiveSafe app; anonymous tips are accepted and all tips are monitored 24/7.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.