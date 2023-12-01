RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police Department is investigating multiple thefts resulting from five vehicle break-ins on the university’s campus.

According to police, the break-ins occurred during the early hours of Wednesday morning, Nov. 29.

“The suspect targeted vehicles at the Visitors Parking Deck, located on the corner of N. 13th St. and Leigh St. on VCU’s MCV Campus,” a VCU Police spokesperson said. “Victims reported items were missing from their vehicles, including purses, wallets, credit cards, social security cards, a passport and clothing.”

Investigators have released the following images in an attempt to identify the suspect.

(Courtesy of the VCU Police Department)

(Courtesy of the VCU Police Department)

Anyone with information about these reported break-ins is encouraged to contact the VCU Police Department at 804-828-1196.