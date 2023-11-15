RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police Department is searching for two suspects who are wanted for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery that occurred on the Monroe Park Campus.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, VCU Police officers were called to the intersection of West Franklin and Shafer Streets for a reported armed robbery.

“The victim reported being approached by two unknown men,” an alert from VCU Police reads. “The suspects displayed a handgun, asked the victim about his vehicle and demanded that the victim give them his property”

According to police, the victim gave the suspects a backpack containing personal items and $100. The suspects then reportedly ran away north on Shafer Street.

Several hours after the incident, the suspects reportedly used the victim’s credit card at a local convenience store.

The VCU Police Department has released the following images in an effort to identify the suspects.

The first suspect is walking into the convenience store and is wearing a black jacket, red pants and white shoes. (Courtesy of the VCU Police Department)

The two suspects are walking outside the convenience store. The first suspect, on the right, is wearing a black jacket, red pants and white shoes. The second suspect, on the left, is wearing a black winter jacket with a hood, a black face covering, light-colored pants or jeans and black and white sneakers. (Courtesy of the VCU Police Department)

The incident remains under investigation, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the VCU Police Department at 804-828-1196.