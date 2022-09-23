RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with up to five thefts from the university’s campus.

According to police, the incidents occurred between May and September of 2022 in buildings on both the MCV and Monroe Park Campuses. The suspect has reportedly entered VCU buildings, entered unlocked offices, stolen credit cards out of wallets and then used those credit cards at area retailers.

Police are releasing the following photo from VCU’s security cameras in an attempt to identify the suspect:

A photo of the theft suspect walking on VCU’s MCV Campus near the McGlothlin Medical Education Center. The suspect is wearing a long-sleeve, gray shirt, light-colored jeans and white shoes. (Courtesy of VCU Police)

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or location is encouraged to contact VCU Police at 804-828-1196.