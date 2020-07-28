VCU Police seeks to identify rioters who damaged property

A screen grab from surveillance video of protesters-turned-rioters marching down near VCU’s Grace and Broad Residence Center on July 26, 2020. (YouTube)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying rioters seen on surveillance video wreaking havoc on campus during a weekend of violence.

The plea comes after university President Michael Rao, Ph.D., said Monroe Park campus was tagged with graffiti, windows of university buildings were smashed and furniture torched on Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26.

Damage is expected to cost the university more than $100,000.

WATCH: Rioters at West Grace Street, July 26

Campus police said they are looking into the following incidents:

On July 27 at 10:15 a.m., VCU Police received a report of a burglary in the 900 block of Floyd Avenue. The burglary occurred sometime between 4 p.m. on July 25 and 7:53 a.m. on July 27.

On July 27, at 8:38 am, VCU Police received the report of a burglary in the 400 block of West Franklin Street. The burglary occurred sometime between 1 pm on July 24 and the time of the report.

WATCH: Rioters at Floyd Avenue, July 26

WATCH: Rioters at Floyd Plaza, July 26

WATCH: Rioters at University Student Commons, July 26

WATCH: Rioters at Grace and Broad Residence Center, July 26

WATCH: Rioters at VCU Police Headquarters, July 27

“VCU supports free speech and stands in solidarity with those peacefully expressing messages of social justice and equity for all people. VCU does not condone – under any circumstance – acts of violence or vandalism, regardless of the purported cause,” police said in a release.

Anyone with information about these incidents, or the individuals involved, is asked to call the VCU Police non-emergency line at (804) 828-1196 or to send in tips on the LiveSafe app.

