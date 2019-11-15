VCU police: Sexual assault reported near campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University police said they were informed of a reported sexual assault at a private residence near the university’s Monroe Park campus. VCU shared the news Thursday on its alert page.
“The incident took place at a private residence located in the 400 block of West Grace Street,” the alert said. “The suspect is an acquaintance.”
According to VCU police, the alleged victim has “not divulged” the suspect’s identity at this time.
