RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department will be conducting a checkpoint in downtown Richmond the weekend before Halloween.

The three-hour operation will take place from 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 to 2 a.m. Saturday.

The administrative checkpoint will take place in the 700 block of West Main Street, between Monroe Park and the VCU dorm, Gladding Residence Center.

VCU Police said officers will be checking driver’s licenses and registrations. The checkpoint is being funded by a grant through the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.