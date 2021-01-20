VCU Police warns of man who followed students home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Virginia Commonwealth University students said they were followed home by an unknown man on Monday, campus police said.

According to a VCU alert, around 1:25 p.m., a man followed a female student to her dorm room at Grace and Broad Residence Center located at 1000 W. Grace Street. The man stuck his foot in the door after she unlocked it.

“He started talking to the student as if he knew her, however, she did not know him and was able to shut the door,” VCU police said.

The man reportedly left but then returned to knock on the door. The student didn’t answer and the man left the building.

Later that evening, another female student was followed from the 7-Eleven in the 1000 block of W. Grace St. to her apartment. The student was able to get inside her home and lock the door. She then called VCU police and the man left the area.

The police are looking to identify the man pictured below. If you know his identity or see him, please call VCU Police at (804) 828-1234.

An unknown man walked into VCU’s Grace and Broad Residence Center on Monday, January 20, 2021. (Photo: VCU Police)

VCU Police also reminded students that anyone entering VCU’s Residence Halls should show an identification card (ID) to desk assistants. Should someone enter a residence hall who is not authorized, VCU Police should be called immediately.