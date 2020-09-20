VCU pre-law students call Ruth Bader Ginsburg an inspiration for their futures

FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends Georgetown Law’s second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture in Washington. A tweet Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, from a new bride brought the first sighting of ailing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in months — officiating at an outdoor wedding Sunday. The photo of the 87-year-old Ginsburg shows her during the wedding ceremony Sunday of Barb Solish and Danny Kazin. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After the passing of Supreme Court Justice and female activist, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, VCU pre-law students say they are inspired to continue her legacy in the justice system.

Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, passed away Friday, Sept. 19 after a long battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

VCU pre-law students from the VCU Law Society say they were devastated to hear of her passing after becoming an icon for gender equality and diversity in the justice system.

“It was really painful for me” said student, Matt Tessema. “I had the same shocked reaction.” Tessema says he wanted to be a voice for the voiceless and that Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a big inspiration for him to go into the field.

Another VCU student, Atoosa Haghani, says she was inspired by how Ginsburg brought diversity to the table.

“When I see that represented in a higher level court, the Supreme Court, I think to myself, ‘oh maybe I can do that one day’ and I think that’s so powerful,” said Haghani.

The pre-law students say Ginsburg’s passing only inspires them more to try and make a difference when they graduate law school and become a bigger part of the fight for justice.

