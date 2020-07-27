VCU President says Saturday’s violent demonstrations caused over $100,000 in damages

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University President Michael Rao released a statement regarding the damages from Saturday night’s violent demonstrations.

Rao said it was heartbreaking to see how much damage was caused at VCU’s Monroe Park Campus after about 80 windows were broken in a dozen buildings, site furnishings dragged into the street and several buildings were tagged with graffiti — expected to be more than $100,000 in damages.

Richmond and VCU Police told VCU that the demonstrators last night were different from the peaceful protesters over the last several weeks.

He continued to say that VCU does not condone acts of violence and vandalism.

“VCU supports free speech and stands in solidarity with those peacefully expressing messages of social justice and equity for all people,” President Rao said. “VCU does not condone – under any circumstance – acts of violence or vandalism, regardless of the purported cause.”

Rao says that violence and vandalism are against the values of VCU, and has asked the Commonwealth’s Attorney to press criminal charges against individuals involved in last night’s destruction.

“The safety of our university and health system campuses are of paramount importance. Our greatest contribution to equity and inclusion of our people is to provide a conducive environment for learning, working, living and health care for our students, patients, faculty, staff and health care team members,” Rao said.

